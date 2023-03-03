The older brother of the Brotherhood of the Vera Cruz de Caravaca, Luis Melgarejo, will present Pope Francis tomorrow, during the meeting they will hold in the Vatican, with a replica of the Cross of Caravaca that Saint Teresa of Jesus carried among her habits and that she was picked up from her deathbed by the Carmelite nuns.

It is a wooden copy of the Cruz de Caravaca with a silver engraved plate on the back. A reproduction of the Cross that belonged to Santa Teresa de Jesús and that has been made by APCOM artisans with intellectual disabilities. The piece is limited edition and is exclusively made for the Brotherhood of Vera Cruz.

Melgarejo will take advantage of the meeting with the Holy Father to convey to him the wish of all the brothers to visit Caravaca de la Cruz during the Jubilee Year 2024. The older brother is part of the Murcian delegation, headed by the president of the Autonomous Community, López Miras , in which the Bishop of Cartagena, José Manuel Lorca; the mayor of Caravaca, José Francisco García; and the episcopal vicar of the Caravaca – Mula area, David Martínez.

other gifts

The head of the regional Executive will take to Pope Francisco a medal of the Virgen de la Fuensanta made by hand by a Murcian goldsmith in silver and mother-of-pearl; he will also give her a painting of the Virgen de la Caridad, patron saint of Cartagena; and an embroidery with the pontifical coat of arms of the Holy Father made in silk by the Lorca Association of Embroiderers.

The mayor of Caravaca will also present you with a gift made in the Caballos del Vino embroidery workshop with an image of Pope Francis next to the Cruz de Caravaca. And from the Bishopric a pectoral with the Cross of Caravaca will be delivered; in addition to a compilation of the homilies of cardinals and bishops who visited the basilica for the celebration of the Jubilee Year 2003, including that of Cardinal Ratzinger.