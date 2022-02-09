The Disney Plus Boba Fett book has come to an end and the premiere of its chapter seven will mark the end of its first season. With the show taking an interesting turn in recent weeks, fiction has not focused only on the bounty hunter, but on characters related to him, such as The Mandalorian, Luke Skywalker and Grogu.

On the latter, fans are still waiting for what he will decide. Will he go with Din Djarin or will he continue his Jedi path with Luke Skywalker?

The Boba Fett Book Episode 7 Release Date

The final chapter of The Book of Bobba Fett premieres on Disney Plus this Wednesday, February 9.

Trailer for The Book of Boba Fett

Premiere schedule of The Book of Boba Fett on Disney +

The book of Boba Fett, episode 7, can be seen online from 3:00 am in Peru. These are the schedules of the other countries:

Peru and Colombia: Wednesday, February 8 at 3:00 am

Mexico: Wednesday, February 8 at 2:00 am

Argentina and Chile: Wednesday, February 8 at 5:00 am

Spain: Wednesday, February 8 at 9:00 p.m.

What will happen in the final chapter of The Boba Fett Book?

With the return of Din Djarin, protagonist of The Mandalorian, the series resumes its plot on Tatooine, where the bounty hunter along with Fennec Shand and his allies get ready to fight against the Pyke.

Episode 6 did not focus on Din Djarin or Grogu, but on another familiar character: Marshall Cobb Vanth (Timothy Olyphant). He was left in a troubling state after an encounter with a blue bounty hunter named Cad Bane (Corey Burton). Those who recognize Bane from The clone wars know how dangerous he is. If he’s working for the Pykes, Boba and his teammates may be in trouble.

Who killed Boba Fett’s father?

In Star Wars II, Jango faced Windu, who decapitated him. Boba watched in horror as his father was killed and goes to the arena to retrieve his father’s helmet.