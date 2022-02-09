Thursday, February 10, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Luis Díaz: the player’s father reveals the details of his transfer to Liverpool

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 9, 2022
in Sports
0
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter


close

Luis DÃaz: second hug with Jurgen Klopp and what he said about the Colombian

The welcome to the Colombian has been unbeatable.

The welcome to the Colombian has been unbeatable.

The peasant had offers from Tottenham and Roma, according to his father.

louis diaz is about to complete a week in Liverpool and his arrival in England continues to cause reactions.

In the last hours, Luis Manuel Diazhis father, was in charge of telling more details about the countryman’s arrival in English football.

See also  The five reasons for the defeat of Millonarios against Nacional in El Campín

“There were many suitors who wanted Luis’ services, but he had a dream of reaching Liverpool. Because Liverpool is an elite team.”said the father of the new figure of Colombian soccer in dialogue with ‘Blu radio’.

the path chosen

Luis Fernando Diaz

Luis Fernando Diaz in his debut.

Photo:

From what his father told, Luis Díaz had various offers to leave Porto in this recent transfer market.

“Tottenham was one. Rome also fell behind in the process. They hesitated a lot and let themselves be caught by Liverpool. Liverpool was faster than them, they needed him and they took him away.” commented.

Regarding the identification of passion for the ‘red’ team, about which the player himself has said that it is “the perfect team”, Luis Manuel Díaz said: “After the first game he told me that it was a team that works hard, complete, in who will feel comfortable and will have the possibility to play with high performance players“.

Liverpool faces Leicester City, this Thursday, at 02:45 pm, for the Premier League. That could be Diaz’s first game in the English league.

See also  Bittersweet Eurocup, the tenth defeat arrives for Trento

SPORTS

weather app logo

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Luis #Díaz #players #father #reveals #details #transfer #Liverpool

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Reactions to Wüst win: 'What a great sportswoman!'

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.