He Internet It has become very important these days, whether to stay connected through WhatsApp or check your social networks, that’s why today in Debate We have an option for you recharge for your phone which is very interesting for the price and its benefits.

If you make monthly recharges, then this information will be useful to you and it is a recharge with a price of 230 pesos that gives you 40GB of internet And if that were not enough, these days gives you another 3GB to browse everything you want.

It’s not Movistar or At&t, it’s about CFE Internet and Telecommunications for allwhich with its SIM cardyou can purchase any of their recharges without a forced plan, with the 3GB that they currently give you, they can make it easier for you to enjoy the Eurocup and Copa Americaso let’s find out more details.

He Internet for Wellbeing offered by CFEin your $230 pesos recharge you have a Valid for 30 daysin which in addition to being able to use the 40GB plus the 3GB gift offered until July 14, it is possible to have unlimited social networks.

The best 230 pesos recharge in Mexico gives you 40GB and 3GB of Internet as a gift. Photo: Special

So you can log in as many times as you want to Facebook, Messenger, Instagram, X Twitter, WhatsAppTelegram and Snapchat, and if that’s not enough, you also have unlimited calls and text messages between the lines CFE Internet.

Some of the recharges allow you to share internet, for example, the one for $99, $120, $200 and $295 pesos per month, however, the recharge of $230 pesos does not offer you to be a Hotspot.

Well, what do you think of this CFE Internet option so that you never lose connection on your phone? Remember that first of all you can purchase one of the free CFE chips If you are enrolled in the Wellness Programs or purchase it through their website or at branches of the Banco del Bienestar, Integration Center or Wellness Fair.