Since the 2018 elections, the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI) has lost 41.9 percent of its membership in the state, and is the only political party that has lost supporters in the state in the last six years.

According to the 2018 membership registry, the PRI had 33,439 members in Chihuahua; however, in 2024, at the end of the six-year term, it has registered 19,397 PRI members, which is equivalent to a drop of almost half of its membership in the state.

However, other parties such as Movimiento Ciudadano and the Green Party have gained more members in the last six years, with increases of 239.8 percent and 186.4 percent, respectively, according to the updated registers.

In 2018, Morena did not have a reliable registry of members registered with the National Electoral Institute (INE), however, there were an estimated 10,000 Morena supporters in the state. Meanwhile, in 2024, there are 51,921 members of that party officially registered in the state.

The number of members of the People’s Party in the state has yet to be known. The only one of the two new options that participated in the last election and was able to retain its registration by completing 3 percent of the total vote.

Another party that will disappear after the electoral contest is the case of Mexico Republicano, which did not complete the minimum percentage to maintain its registration in the state.

For its part, the PRD will lose its national registration and is expected to become another type of organization in the state.

In addition, next year, after the results of the election on Sunday, June 2 are counted, at least three political organizations will seek to begin the process of forming themselves as state political parties.

There is a political group called Fuerza Chihuahua that has put forward the formation of a state political party with “parts” of the PRD and other “small” parties in the state. Together with this group, another group would also be formed to form a state political party with what was “left over” from the PRD in the state.