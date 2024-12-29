Autoimmune diseases are among the most curious that exist. In them, the immune system, responsible for protecting the body from viruses, bacteria and other potentially dangerous substances, identifies the body’s own cells as threats and activates its defensive response to eliminate them. This causes inflammation and tissue damage. One example is lupus, a chronic autoimmune disease that can damage healthy organs such as the heart, lungs, kidneys, skin, and even the brain.

“What is special about lupus is that the defenses can attack any part of the body,” explains Ricard Cervera, an internist at the Hospital Clinic Barcelona. Although there are several factors, both hormonal and environmental, that can influence the appearance of this disease, a study from the Australian National University suggests that a particular gene, TLR7, plays a role. an important role. In fact, 90% of people affected by lupus are women, since this gene is found on the X chromosome —women have two copies, and men only one.

Richard CerveraInternist at Hospital Clínic Barcelona





There are different types of lupus, but the most common is Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE). The term “systemic” refers to its ability to affect various organs, although in half of the cases, the disease is limited to the skin and joints. Its diagnosis can be complicated, since the clinical manifestations vary from one patient to another and its symptoms can be confused with those of other diseases. There are also other types of lupus: cutaneous lupus, which only affects the skin — with rashes on the face, legs or arms; drug lupus, which is an adverse reaction to certain drugs; and neonatal lupus, which affects newborns.

The symptoms Lupus can appear and disappear in the form of outbreaks, which can be mild or serious depending on their intensity and duration. Neus Guasch, nurse at the Hospital Clínic Barcelona, ​​explains that this disease “manifests itself with many faces, many of which are not visible, but which are very different from each other.” The symptoms come from both generalized inflammation and complications derived from the involvement of different organs and systems. The most common complaints are usually flu-like and include fever, fatigue, weight loss, as well as headaches, muscle and joint pain.

In addition, non-specific skin lesions may appear, such as hair loss, urticaria or alopecia. When lupus affects the heart or lungs, it usually affects the lining membranes, causing chest pain and sometimes fever. If it affects the kidneys, it can trigger so-called lupus nephritis, which affects their function. Regarding digestive and hepatic manifestations, oral ulcers, nausea and vomiting are common. Lupus can also cause hemolytic anemia, leukopenia, lymphopenia, and thrombocytopenia. In ocular manifestations, although there is usually no loss of vision, conjunctivitis or dry eyes may occur.

Some of these symptoms can lead to chronic complications, since the organic damage can be irreversible. The most common are osteoporosis, avascular necrosis, arteriosclerosis and chronic kidney failure. There are also other less serious complications, but which can affect the quality of life, such as the cushingoid appearance (moon face), weight gain and stretch marks. For this reason, it is essential to carry out a follow-up of the disease and follow the treatment to the letter. Neus Guasch, nurse at the Hospital Clínic Barcelona, ​​emphasizes: “It is very important to recognize the warning signs, which can predict that we are going to have an outbreak, because it can help us prevent the outbreak from occurring.”

Neus GuaschNurse at Hospital Clínic Barcelona





It is also essential to see a doctor if you experience blood when vomiting or in your stool, severe abdominal pain, chest pain, seizures, unusual fever, excessive bruising or bleeding, confusion or mood changes, or a combination of headache. with stiff neck and fever. Although there is no curative treatment for lupus, it is possible to control it. Performing physical activities such as walking, swimming or cycling, following a balanced diet and avoiding tobacco or alcohol consumption can be very beneficial. Additionally, it is essential to avoid sun exposure. As internist Ricard Cervera explains, “the sun is the number one enemy of lupus patients, because it can trigger the disease or outbreaks throughout its evolution.”

Regarding pharmacological treatment, the most common thing is to address the symptoms with analgesics and anti-inflammatories, antimalarials, corticosteroids, immunosuppressants or biological therapies. In addition, it is recommended to exercise moderately, sleep between 7 or 8 hours a day, and, above all, have social and emotional support. “You have to make friends and family aware of the disease so that they understand that lupus is very unpredictable, and that one day you are fine, but another you cannot handle your soul,” says Neus Guasch.