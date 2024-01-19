The 2023/24 Copa del Rey continues to advance. After the round of 16 was played, this morning the draw for the quarterfinal round took place. The draw was held in the Luis Aragonés room at the Ciudad Deportiva de Las Rozas, and the eight teams that managed to overcome the round of 16 tie already know who will be their next rival in the KO tournament.
Of the 124 teams that began their journey in this competition, there are only eight that will fight to reach the final on April 6 in Seville.
How does the draw work?
In this round, and since all the teams are from the First Division, the draw will be pure and there will be no type of conditioning, so all teams can face each other.
Copa del Rey quarterfinal pairings
Athletic Club vs FC Barcelona
Celta Vigo vs Real Sociedad
Mallorca vs Girona
Atlético de Madrid vs Sevilla
When are the 2023/24 Copa del Rey quarterfinals played?
The quarterfinal round will be played next week, between January 23 and 25, and will continue to be a single match. The match will be played on the field of the team whose ball came out first in the toss.
