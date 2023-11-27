Cotton Village It is a small community that was abandoned after the Industrial decline at the end of the 20th century. It is a nine-hectare space that was once the center of a prolific industry based on shipbuilding and paper mills. But now it will be home to thousands veterans, soldiers who dedicated their lives to the army and will now have in Alabama an option to be able to live much more comfortably.

When the factories began to close, this place was filled with poverty and unemployment, leaving the community in ruins. However, this is about to change and it is expected to turn this ghost town into a new community that welcomes the homeless veterans.

Alabama Place for Homeless Veterans



According to information published in Fox 10 news, Initially this place was part of a booming industry due to the companies that were established, but when they went bankrupt little by little they forced people to change their location. In this regard, Rodney Clements, founder of the Prosperity Community Development Council and vice president of the Corps of Veteranswho leads the project to transform the area, considers that it is a diamond in the rough that will soon give great results.

So far there are almost 60 houses and 86 lots in the place, but it is necessary to continue transforming the area, since it is estimated that around 2,500 veterans They need shelter. “We want to bring them into single-family homes to make their lives a little easier,” Clements said.

According to Clements, this won’t be just another development. The plan is to provide the best possible quality of life to the veterans so the space will include parks and other features to turn it into a community that rewards its years of service.

To carry out this project, they are working with several non-profit organizations and a general contractor to restore the dilapidated houses, which they qualify as a community effort. According to him also veteran, The workers have already renovated the first house and it only took them a month, so they hope that the work will be quick to deliver the spaces to the beneficiaries.

“We want to build and remodel the homes to get them back to what they looked like before they were damaged,” said Tyrone Pettway, general contractor on the project and CEO of Kingdome Renovations in Mobile. However, there is still a lot of work to do since the next steps will include building and improving the infrastructure, for which they estimate that it will be necessary to allocate around US$17,000,000.

And before the work can be completed, other problems that the area has presented must be dealt with since, according to fox 10 news The place has been used as an illegal garbage dump for years, so they have had to improve security in the area and even started installing some cameras.