To carry out some immigration and naturalization procedures before the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), you must comply with a series of requirements, one of them, attend an appointment to have biometric data recorded, which generates some doubts and fears among applicants. But there are some tips that can support this process.

After the interested parties present their petition or application to Uscis, An appointment for biometric services will be scheduled at an Application Assistance Center (ASC). In this you must provide your fingerprints, photograph and/or signature, data that the authorities may require from any applicant, petitioner, sponsor, beneficiary or other person residing in the United States.

The intent of collecting that information is to be able to confirm your identity and conduct background checks. and security necessary to carry out the procedure you are requesting. The authorities clarified that you have the right to a copy of your own record and, where appropriate, to change, correct or update the data.

That said, these are the Uscis recommendations so that the appointment for the collection of biometric data is as efficient as possible:

1. What to bring to the biometric appointment?

When you show up for your appointment at an ASC, you only need to bring your application, that is, Form I-797C, plus official photo identification, such as your permanent resident card, passport, or driver's license.

The passport serves as official identification before the USCIS.

Uscis recommends bringing a copy of the application or petition you completed since you will not be provided with an additional one during your appointment. Likewise, he clarified that it is not necessary to appear with a lawyer or accredited representative, even if said person is part of your application, for example, the family member who will serve as sponsor to obtain permanent residence.

2. How is biometric data recorded?

The Application Assistance Centers have all the tools to register your biometric datathese are devices designed to be able to manage that information.

It is important that you consider that, in addition to submitting your data under the protection of the United States government, the valid signature that your request is complete and based solely on true facts.

3. What happens if you don't speak English and have to go to your biometrics appointment?

Uscis points out that those people who require help with the language for their biometric data appointment They will be able to receive information and instructions in their language through online documents which you must download before attending your appointment.

Also if, for example, you do not understand English, you will be authorized to attend the appointment with someone who can translate for you, for example, a family member, your lawyer or accredited representative.

It is also noted that the Declaration of Appointment Acceptance at an Application Assistance Center is available in the offices in both English and Spanish, but if it is needed in another language it is necessary to enter the agency's portal to download it.

4. What is the digital signature in biometric data collection?

For certain forms, applicants must present a digital signature through which they attest that all the information they provided and all the documents are complete and true, this is a requirement even if a paper form has already been physically signed.

It should be noted that the electronic signature only applies to those over 14 years of age, otherwise a parent or legal guardian can sign the application on behalf of a minor.

The electronic signature is one of the elements that will be requested at the appointment with an ASC.

5. What happens if I can't keep my biometrics appointment?

If you are unable to attend your scheduled appointment for biometric services, You can schedule again through the Uscis page or through their support line. But it is important to make the change at least 12 hours before the original appointment date and time and show good reason why it is necessary to cancel.

Uscis advises that if you do not show up for the appointment, or do not demonstrate good reason why a rescheduling is necessary, your request may be considered abandoned and therefore denied. He also clarified that people who have a chronic medical condition and cannot leave their home or hospital They can request that their biometric data be collected mobile or at home.