Failure to comply with traffic rules in the state of Florida can result in fines, the suspension of your driver's license, and even increase the cost of your vehicle insurance. There are five violations that are the most recurring in the state and knowing them could save you headaches and court visits.

According to the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV), There are three categories of traffic violations:

With movement: are non-criminal traffic offenses that occur when a motor vehicle is moving or operating. Motionless: They refer to violations involving a stopped or parked vehicle, defective vehicle equipment (mechanical violations), or violations involving bicycles or pedestrians. Criminals: These offenses involve a fatality, serious injury, or someone considered a habitual offender.

Moving and non-moving traffic violations are considered civil offenses for which violators may face penalties in county court, as well as have points on their driver's license affected. While criminal ones “give rise to a prison sentence that may exceed one year”indicates the organization Florida State Records.

Local and state officers can issue traffic tickets in Florida. Photo: Florida Department of Transit

The five most common traffic tickets in Florida



“People who break traffic laws in Florida can expect to be ticketed by police or be subject to a mandatory court appearance where criminal charges may be filed,” says the organization that makes it easier for people to access state public records.

In 2022 alone, 2,637,069 traffic fines were issued in the state of the sun, according to the Florida Uniform Traffic Citation Statistics report, published by the FLHSMV. These are the five violations responsible for the most fines:

253,500 violations occurred after capturing a driver on camera running a red light

194,359 received a fine for Failure to properly display the vehicle registration plate .

161,478 fines were issued in 2022 under the concept of reckless driving.

130,252 fines were issued to people who They did not have proof of their vehicle insurance. .

105,996 drivers received a violation for driving with a suspended or revoked license.

The information, available on the official FLHSMV site, which has not yet been updated with the records corresponding to 2023, also highlights crimes such as seat belt violations, failure to yield the right of way and improper lane change.