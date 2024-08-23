The Ministry of Sport announced on Thursday the venue for the 2027 edition of the National and Paralympic Games and the 2028 National Youth Games.

The contest will be shared by the departments of Córdoba and Sucre, which had presented their joint candidacy in July of this year, when the nominations closed.

There were seven candidates for the games, four individual, Antioquia, Santander, Nariño and Tolima, and three joint, the winner, one shared between Cesar and Guajira and another between Arauca, Boyacá, Casanare and Meta.

The National Sports Games were first held in 1928 and the 2027 edition will be the 23rd. The most recent was held last year in the Coffee Region.

National Games. Photo:Ministry of Sport

Córdoba had already hosted the Games in 2012, when it was also part of a shared venue, on that occasion, with Cauca and Norte de Santander. At that time, the cities of Montería, Cereté, Lorica and San Antero hosted the Games. However, this will be the first time that the games will be held in the department of Sucre.

However, Córdoba and Sucre had already shared the organization of the National Sea and Beach Games in 2021.

President Gustavo Petro made the decision directly

The person in charge of choosing the venue for the Games was the President of the Republic, Gustavo Petro Urrego, according to the Ministry of Sport. It should be remembered that the president was born in a municipality in Cordoba, Ciénaga de Oro.

“As a ministry, we are very pleased to see how more and more territories want to leverage their development processes through sport. On this occasion, the president has designated the departments of Córdoba and Sucre as the venues,” said the Minister of Sport, Luz Cristina López, in a press release from the entity.

Light Cristina Lopez Photo:Milton Diaz / THE TIME

“We are sure that it will be an opportunity to develop the sport and to leverage many other issues through these games in these territories,” he added.

The selection of the venue consisted of three phases: the application, the presentation (which took place at the Sports Village of the Ministry of Sport) and the verification visits.

