All the teams of the Liga MX have been left out of the Leagues Cupso the 2024 Apertura Tournament has already begun to resume, in addition to this, the clubs still have until September to strengthen themselves.
Here are the latest news from the Stove Football:
Los Angeles FC of the MLS They did not want to sell the Uruguayan to As 1907 from Italy because they supposedly did not have a replacement, however, they do transfer him to the Liga MX with the Tolucaas indicated by the Argentine journalist Cesar Luis MerloThe forward arrives in Hell for eight million dollars and a four-year contract, plus a European clause of 15 million dollars.
Although the forward did not manage to debut in the First Division with Xolosyes, he will fulfill the European dream, because now he will defend the jersey of Ethnic Achnas from Cyprus, confirmed Cesar MerloThe midfielder also leaves on loan for a year without an option to buy.
As has been handled throughout the week, the Uruguayan will arrive at the Toluca. The diary Super Sports Car confirmed that the Red Devils have an agreement with the Sporting Defender from Uruguay on the right wing, in a transfer worth 4.2 million dollars.
The transfer specialist Fernando Esquivel revealed that the Colombian will be the next loss of the Tigers in order to get a new reinforcement. The communicator explained that it is a mutual agreement between the board of directors and the right winger.
Fer Esquivel He announced that the Portuguese midfielder is in talks with FC Juarez to be able to get his signature. At this moment, the European better known as ‘Pizzi’ acts as a free agent after leaving the club Braga from their country.
Who made headlines last weekend when he debuted at just 15 years old in the Liga MXis about to achieve the European dream. Martin of the Palace revealed that the attacking midfielder of Xolos is going to carry out a 20-day test with the Feyenoord Rotterdam from the Netherlands, something that was already authorized by the Colombian coach Juan Carlos Osorio.
With the arrival of the Argentine coach Martin Demichelis, Striped will seek more reinforcements. According to Diego Medina of TUDNthe midfielder of Lion is being explored, although the possible signing would have to be evaluated by the new helmsman.
At the request of Martin Demichelis, Striped would seek the signing of the Argentine. According to reports, the midfielder would be the number one option, as he is a player he knows very well after his time at the club. River Platebeing the ideal replacement for his compatriot Maxi Meza.
According to the ESTO newspaperthe Uruguayan coach Jorge Bava would be on the tightrope with Liondespite the fact that a few days ago the board confirmed the helmsman. Now, according to the newspaper, El Piojo would be the replacement for the Uruguayan, and it is even mentioned that he has already given the go-ahead to return to direct.
During the week, Juarez announced the Brazilian as a reinforcement, coming from the Atletico-MGThe 24-year-old attacking midfielder has played his entire career in his country, and has arrived at the club thanks to the Brazilian coach Mauricio Barbieriwho already knew him.
