Tuesday, February 27, 2024, 18:26



The general commander of the Joint Special Operations Command, Ángel Ramón Herrezuelo Pérez, presided this Tuesday at the General Albacete y Fuster School, in Cartagena, the military event commemorating the 487th anniversary of the oldest marine infantry in the world, the Spanish one. They trained soldiers from the School, the Tercio de Levante and the Special Naval Warfare Force. There were awards presentations.