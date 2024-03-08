After what Microsoft adopted a multiplatform commercial strategy and the waters returned to normal, the Redmond technology giant decided to hold a digital event called Xbox Partner Previewwith the intention of showing the news from external developers that will reach multiple platforms.

The rumors were confirmed and STALKER Legends of the Zone Trilogy is now available, to delve into the world of terror of the second part scheduled for the month of September. Likewise, it was presented The Sinking City 2 Rises From the Deepwhich looks promising, but we will have to wait until 2025.

In more innovative proposals, Bandai Namco showed a preview of Unknown 9: Awakeningwhile The First Berserker: Khazan looks to be a hack n' slash very entertaining, set in the universe of the franchise Dungeon & Fighter (DNF).

Creatures of Ava revealed a colorful landscape where you can interact with various fictitious animals in a wide variety of ecosystems. The genre of stealth will be covered by the hand of Sleight of Hand and for racing fans off roadreach Monster Jam Showdown Crushes.

For its part, EA Originals does not give up when taking risks with creative ideas despite the fact that his most recent releases such as Wild Hearts and Immortals of Aveum, have not had the expected commercial performance. Proof of this is Tales of Kenzera: Zaua linear scrolling experience that includes puzzles, in the purest style of Prince of Persia.

As is tradition in the events of Xboxemphasis was placed on the titles that will arrive in Game Pass on the day of its release, being the case of Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess, Capcom's new intellectual property based on Japanese mythology; the expansion of Persona 3 Reload; and The Alters, a survival and camp-building adventure; as well as Frostpunk 2for subscription on personal computers.

In another order of ideas, PlayStation just confirmed that the trilogy of Final Fantasy VII Remake will be exclusive to their consoles permanently, which closes the doors to an eventual version of XboxHowever, this will not be an impediment for the division of gaming of Microsoft continue strengthening ties with multiple studios to strengthen your service subscription and reach a greater number of consumers.