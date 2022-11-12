Yesterday they played a Serie A match between Inter and Bologna, a team that is fighting to maintain the category, and that left the Giuseppe Meazza thrashed 6-1. The harsh correction received by the Italian team caused the atmosphere to be tense, as was seen at the beginning of the second half, when the referee awarded a penalty in favor of Inter and a brawl ensued between Medel and several Inter players, including them Lautaro Martínez.
In the confrontation between the Chilean and the Argentine, Medel even invited them to go off the field to fight, in an attitude that is unbecoming of professional players who must set an example. Lautaro Martínez entered the rag and both players were reprimanded, although luckily, the fight did not go too far.
After the calm came the penalty kick and the goal that meant the rout of Bolognia, which despite the defeat, still has a large margin of points over the relegation places. The tension experienced between the Chilean and the Argentine is one more example of the rivalry between the two countries, a rivalry that unfortunately we will not be able to see in the World Cup, since Chile failed to qualify.
What is clear is that the rivalry can never reach the limits of violence, and it would be very positive if both players came out to repudiate their behavior to set an example. While Lautaro is preparing to travel to Argentina and prepare for the World Cup in Qatar, in which there are high hopes for the albiceleste and the Inter striker.
