Tennis | Heliövaara and Glasspool hit semi-finals in Rome – “Life is really great”

Finnish player Harri Heliövaara progressed his British couple Lloyd Glasspool with the semi-finals in the men’s doubles at the ATP Masters in Rome. Heliövaara and Glasspool won Australia in the second round Thanasi Kokkinakis and the United States Frances Tiafoen 6–3, 3–6, 10–8. Kokkinakis is the reigning winner of the Australian Open.

Heliövaara and Glasspool won the opening round Joe Salisbury and Rajeev Raminwho are the number one pair in the doubles world.

“Life is really great. The match was really different than yesterday [keskiviikkona]. Now there were two duel players up against who seemed to be on the move with a really relaxed attitude. We won by being a better four-player team, ”Heliövaara said in a statement from the Tennis Association.

Heliövaara and Glasspool will face in the quarterfinals either Juan Sebastian Cabalin and Robert Farahin or John Isnerin and Diego Schwartzmanin.