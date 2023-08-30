Ten weekly workshops for entrepreneurs from the municipality of Murcia, which begin on Tuesday, October 3, are part of a new phase of the Polinicia program of the City Council of the capital, whose objective is to reinforce business projects, both those that have a space in the Municipal Initiatives Center (CIM) or in the Plaza Circular, as well as others who are interested in signing up. On this occasion, those who subscribe will access 20 hours of free training on how to learn to communicate and relax (through a postural yoga session), entrepreneurial motivation, marketing for entrepreneurship, and regulation of the self-employed (legislative situation).

In addition, they will receive notions about finance, about sustainable events, circular crafts, time management and data protection. The website emprendimiento.murcia.es, the CIM telephone number (968 272 167) and the email ([email protected]) offer more information for those interested in these workshops, as well as for registration in them. .

The Councilor for Open Government, Economic Promotion and Employment, Mercedes Bernabé, presented this new cycle of workshops this Tuesday to a group of entrepreneurs, and stressed that together with the objective that “they learn and acquire specific training to develop their economic activity, we intend to provide them with skills, competencies and tools of a more transversal nature”.

This program dates back to 2020, but the pandemic put an ‘impasse’ until it recovered in 2022, explained Bernabé, noting that the Association of Young Entrepreneurs (AJE) collaborates in training workshops, as well as some of the entrepreneurs who already They are in the CIM or in the Circular square. There are currently 28 projects that occupy the municipal facilities, 22 at the headquarters of the Churra highway, and the rest in the one in the square, known as the Entrepreneurial Commercial Area (ACE), these specialized in circular economy crafts.

The City Council allows those housed to spend between 1 and 3 years in the municipal facilities and according to the balance exposed by the councilor of this business incubator, in the last decade 635 entrepreneurs have passed through there (there are another 440 members not housed), 1,236 training actions have been given and 45,940 visits have been received.

From socks to bike routes



Two representatives of both businesses that make use of municipal facilities approached yesterday’s call. This is the case of the young Pedro Pablo Jiménez, the founder of Acho Socks who will have been occupying a space in the Plaza Circular for three years at the end of December. He makes socks “with a Murcian feeling” and this location has meant “a huge leap for the company, with a loyal customer base,” Jiménez said.

Sustainability has become strong in this Murcian startup and now the socks and the rest of the products are made 50% with cotton and the rest with polyester from recycled bottles. His objective, when he leaves the Circular, is to find a small store and promote online sales.

José Perán is staying at the CIM headquarters, where he has been directing, for a year and a half, the agency specialized in cycling tourism, The Osados. “We offer organized bicycle routes throughout practically the entire Region, both for families and for people who are new to cycling or with experience,” he explained. It can last one day or several, which means that prices range between 45 euros and 900, depending on the number of nights required. They include a guide for the route, and if necessary, the rental of the bicycle.

“Our objective is also to make cycling tourism grow to boost rural areas and their economy,” said Perán, who claims to be “very excited” about the business.