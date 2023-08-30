Fires | A wooden house with three apartments burned down in the center of Pori, probably to the point of demolition

There were no injuries in the fire. The fire appeared to have started in the attic of the house, and the flames quickly shot out from under the roof edges.

A wooden house caught fire on Vähälinnankatu in Pori on Tuesday evening. The rescue service was alerted at 18:20 and took extinguishing measures with 16 units.

There are three apartments in the building, which were apparently uninhabited when the fire broke out. There were no personal injuries.

The fire department quickly got the fire under control and also protected the adjacent wooden buildings. The extinguishing work was primarily aimed at one of the three apartments and its suspended ceiling, from which the roof structures had to be dismantled, said the fire marshal on duty Tero Järvelä.

Fire was largely extinguished by nine in the evening. However, the clearing continued. The upper part of the house, which has suffered damage throughout, is unlikely to be habitable anymore.

“When you take into account the age of the building, I would think that it will be demolished,” says Järvelä.

The fire appeared to have started in the attic of the house. The flames quickly shot out from under the roof edges. The police are investigating the cause of the fire.

The fire department seemed to get the fire under control quickly and also protected the adjacent wooden buildings. During the extinguishing work, the roof of the house was also dismantled in order to reach the fire stations below it. The fire extinguishing work continues.

Traffic on Vähälinnankatu is closed due to the situation. A large number of people gathered in the area to watch the extinguishing work.

There was plenty of firefighting equipment from the rescue service.

The fire raged in the attic of the wooden house. See also New Year More than twenty reports of dogs escaping due to fireworks - “The number of fugitives will continue to grow”