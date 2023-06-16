Friday, June 16, 2023, 09:56



| Updated 10:54 a.m.

The doors of the most famous house in Guadalix de la Sierra open again. Yes, ‘Big Brother’ will return to Mediaset in the autumn in its VIP version. The chain has announced that it is already preparing a new edition of the format with famous people, which will be broadcast again on Telecinco. The position of Jorge Javier Vázquez, who in recent seasons was the presenter of the ‘reallity’, will be occupied by Marta Flich.

The new edition of ‘GH VIP’ will mean the return of the format «that changed the history of television in full transition to the 21st century and that brought with it the birth of a whole genre, that of the ‘reality show’, which has led to innumerable international versions and adaptations”, as highlighted by Mediaset in a statement.

With 66 adaptations and 550 editions produced around the world since its premiere in 1999, ‘Big Brother’ continues to be a global television phenomenon and in 2022 it registered its year of greatest international success with the launch of 33 editions in 26 different markets. In addition, the VIP version was also recognized in 2022 as ‘Spin-off of the year’ by the international consultancy K7 Media after its development in 17 territories.

Kosovo is the latest market that ‘Big Brother’ has reached, which will also land for the first time in Chile and will return with a new edition to the United Kingdom.