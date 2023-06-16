During RGG Summit Summer 2023 aired this morning, SAW And Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio have provided new details about Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Namethe new spin-off title of the saga of Yakuza / Like a Dragon coming worldwide next November 9th.

We can therefore know new details on the story, the cast of characters, the combat system and the locations that we will be able to explore in the role of Kiryuindeed, of the Agent Joryu.

The Man Who Erased His Name – History

What must one sacrifice to protect the people one loves? A former legend of the yakuza world, Kazuma Kiryu fakes his death to protect his loved ones.

He occasionally receives missions as a secret agent for the Daidoji Faction, a shadowy organization that once operated as a fixer for the government. Kiryu’s very existence is kept under strict surveillance within the Daidoji. There he languishes every day in his self-imposed solitude, until one day someone arrives and drags Kiryu back into the organization.

Cast

Kazuma Kiryu (interpreted by Takaya Kuroda) — A legendary ex-yakuza who erased his past and his name.

Combat system

Yakuza style — Dominate enemies with brute force. The final form of Kiryu’s signature fighting style. Strike enemies with a ferocious barrage of punches and kicks or use your surroundings as a weapon.

Agent style — Subdue targets with top speed with the secret martial art practiced by agents of the Daidoji faction. Codename Joryu's favorite fighting style. A fast and deadly style inspired by various martial arts from around the world. Mix and match both styles to take down your enemies!

Places

Sotenbori, Osaka — The main setting of the game. In areas under the control of the Omi Alliance, someone is very likely to recognize Kiryu.

Isezaki Ijincho, Yokohama – A neighborhood in Yokohama near the port that is home to the Seiryu clan, the only yakuza organization in the area. They become Kiryu's target as he tries to solve a case.

Bonus content

Legendary Fighter Pack (limited digital bonus for pre-order) — Three legendary yakuza of the Tojo clan (Daigo Dojima, Goro Majima and Taiga Saejima) show up in the arena aboard a mysterious oil tanker at sea. Witness the greatness of legendary men who compete for the title of strongest!

We remind you that Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name will be available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC via Steam and the Microsoft Store from next November 9th. Below are some gameplay snippets from RGG Studio live.

Like a Dragon Gaiden – Yakuza style

From 19:08 to 19:42

Agent style

From 20:35 to 21:29

