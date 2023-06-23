However, with the best values ​​in the categories points, rebounds and blocks, he gave a foretaste of the quality that the Spurs now have in the squad. In addition to the range advantages, Wembanyama also has an excellent feel for the ball. “How big he is, how he can dribble, how he can throw – skill-wise he really has the potential to be one of the best in history. But you can’t skip any steps,” national team captain Dennis Schröder told the German Press Agency in the run-up to the draft. “He’s going to be really special if he works really hard and gets guidance.”