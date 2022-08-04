Some clubs of Dimayor held an informal meeting this Wednesday with Maria Isabel Urrutiathe Colombian Olympic medalist and politician who is emerging as the next Sports Minister, although she has not yet been appointed by the new president, Gustav Petro.

According to details that EL TIEMPO was able to learn, a series of teams are interested in having an approach and dialogue with the incoming government.

Therefore, in this first appointment there was presence of representatives of the clubs Santa Fe, Millionaires, La Equidad, Tuluá, Chicó and Llaneros

In said meeting, of “social and spontaneous court”, according to a source, and managed thanks to the closeness of a former cardinal leader with Urrutia, the clubs exposed some of their concerns for the future of Colombian soccer.

According to some of the leaders present, the general idea is that Urrutia seemed to them to be a “very structured” and “very political” person, due to his experience in the congress. In fact, they are already calling her the new minister, although she has not been named.

Women’s league, key issue

The rise of women’s football and the controversy that has been generated by the non-performance in the second half of the League, was a topic of conversation between the parties.

Urrutia, according to the sources, stated that she is very interested in how to carry out the Women’s League, and in being able to bring soccer to the regions, and guarantee the formation of seedbeds throughout the country.

The meeting had another important point, and that is that the president of Santa Fe, Eduardo Mendez, proposed a formal meeting with Urrutia in which the top leaders of Colombian soccer are present: the president of Dimayor, Fernando Jaramillo; from the Federation, Ramón Jesurún, and from Difútbol, ​​Álvaro González.

Situation of the president of the Dimayor?

Fernando Jaramillo, president of Dimayor

In this informal meeting of clubs, according to sources consulted, the current situation of the Dimayor president was not discussed, who faces opposition from clubs that would seek his departure.

Some press versions report that the issue was discussed this Wednesday, increasing the number of opposition signatures, but this was denied by some attendees.

Topics such as what happened with the Women’s League, the decision to punish Medellín for not showing up for the match against Jaguares, the suspension of the sanction against Millonarios before the game against Nacional and the change of stadium in the match between América put Jaramillo.

How likely is it that Jaramillo will be removed from Dimayor? EL TIEMPO learned that there are at least 12 teams interested in ending their mandate: Santa Fe, Patriotas, Águilas Doradas, Jaguares, Tolima, Cúcuta, Alianza Petrolera, La Equidad, Huila, Llaneros, Unión Magdalena and Valledupar.

However, some opposition clubs assure that there would be 16 that support Jaramillo’s departure. In that list, which would depend on the strength of the movement, clubs like Cortuluá, Deportivo Cali, Envigado and Junior would enter.

