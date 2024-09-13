Verstappen towards Baku

Max Verstappen had left the Monza racetrack launching a worried appeal to the entire Red Bull team, including the Milton Keynes factory, about the health of the RB20. In the hours that followed, the Dutchman went overboard, speaking about the transformation of his single-seater from a dominant car to a “monster”. And now, in that Baku where he has won “only” once, he is trying to banish the nightmare of Lando Norris and McLaren, who also recovered eight points from him in Monza.

The world champion frames the Azerbaijan GP weekend as another one in which to limit the damage against a McLaren that is considerably superior at this point. Below are his words on various topics, from McLaren team order to the signing of Adrian Newey with Aston Martin.

Team orders at McLaren

“It’s not a question that concerns me, but looking at it from Piastri’s point of view, he is much closer to Norris in the championship standings than Lando is to me. In any case, Piastri is a driver who cannot be framed as a number 2 regardless”.

Newey in Aston Martin

“The news didn’t surprise me because I knew it was coming. I spoke briefly with Adrian, it’s normal to look for new challenges. I know Lawrence Stroll is pushing hard to make Aston Martin a winning team and I wish him that.”

Red Bull’s chances in Baku

“For budget cap reasons, it’s not like we can turn the car around, I don’t know how long it will take us to get back to our usual levels of competitiveness, but I hope at least we’ve taken the right direction. The start of the season won’t be repeatable because the others have improved, but at the same time we can be decidedly better than what we’ve shown in recent outings.”