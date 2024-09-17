To all the players who have been technical directors and players for a long time EA Sports FC 25 It often happens to us that we get bored of always playing the same thing in this game mode, this is because it is really somewhat abandoned and one can easily get tired after the first game.

Career mode is a game option available throughout the game’s history, which allows us to embody a technical director of an existing or created team, or a beginner player looking to become one of the greatest footballers in the world and in history.

Surely it’s playing career mode and always doing the same thing? Same team, same player and same rules? Don’t worry, because here at TierraGamer we bring you the solution so that you never get bored again playing the new game. EA Sports FC 25.

EA Sports FC 25: Rules and ideas to change the routine in your career mode

Recreate a Kings League club in team creation mode

I think that at this point all football lovers know the Kings League, a style of the most well-known sport of all with a fut-5 mode that, although it is not really replicable in a technical director career mode, very fun things can be done with this concept.

For example, there are quite a few ideas that can come out of this streaming program, such as using the team creation mode to customize the Kings League club of your choice to try and take it to the top of global football.

A somewhat more elaborate idea that is certainly not for the weakest and who only want a few quick games and immediate fun is to create a team again, but this time we get to create each player of the team in question with the character customizer of EA Sports FC 25.

Realistic career mode

I’m sure that when we play manager mode we always try to remain as realistic as possible in terms of the decisions that a club would make in real life, however, I can also assure you that none of us ended up sticking to that plan, ending up with a team full of stars that we want and not what could happen in real life.

The idea behind this is to stick to what a club would do in real life, budgets, playing style, and language differences, among many other things.

For example, it is well known that Valencia CF tends to sign non-Spanish players, that Athletic Bilbao only buys Basque players, or that FC Barcelona usually depends almost entirely on the great kids who come out of its youth system; this could be a requirement for the career that would give him a greater challenge and a change of scenery.

Play with the best players and managers in history to acquire the sacred power

All the great players in the history of football had to learn things from players who were better than them at the time, legends of the sport; like Messi with the magical Ronaldinho, Cristiano Ronaldo with the great Wayne Rooney and many more examples like that.

This idea proposes opening a player career mode, in which our character will have to go through the clubs with the best football coaches of the moment.

We can think of a few examples, such as starting out in the Inter Miami youth academy to meet Messi, or the same with Cristiano at Al Nassr; going to Manchester City to be managed by Pep Guardiola himself and finally ending up at the club of our dreams.

Create players from other races to give a continuity effect

Have you ever had a team-created race that was so great that you even grew fond of the players, the team, and the memories? Yes? Well, with this idea, you won’t have to miss it anymore, although it will take some time to get it ready to play.

To create this race we will have to use the character customizer EA Sports FC 25 to recreate our favorite players from the previous game and place them in different clubs, with different OVRs and more to give it a sense of continuity, as if we were in the future.

Using ChatGPT to create requirements

If you have doubts about more ideas, random teams, budgets and players or teams that will be your goal for your career, you can always ask the artificial intelligence what you can choose, it will give you proposals and stories that can be very interesting.

A great idea is that when creating a technical director in EA Sports FC 25 Let’s make up a story, preferences and values ​​of the coach, which only we will know, but we will have to respect throughout the entire career.

Artificial intelligence can also help us create uniforms, names or team crests for the less creative among us. On the other hand, if you are undecided, you can ask it what signings to make for your team.

Tell us, what do you think of these ideas? Have they helped you have more fun in the career mode of EA Sports FC 25?