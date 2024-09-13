New Chinese cars from the group arrive in Italy Dongfeng Motor Corporationwho chose the Turin Motor Show 2024 to present as a world premiere Voyah Courage and in European preview Dongfeng Boxthrough its brands Dongfeng, Voya And M-Hero. Founded in 1969, the group is a leader in the Chinese automotive sector, with 2.42 million vehicles sold in 2023 and a turnover of over 52 billion euros. Dongfeng stands out for the production of SUVs, Sedans and Electric Vehicles with the Dongfeng Auto brand, up to the premium electric vehicles Voyah, while the technology brand M-Hero specializes in luxury electric off-road vehicles.

Voyah Courage Electric SUV, Features

Voyah Courage is a cutting-edge electric SUV that combines innovative design and advanced technologies. Its distinctive style is characterised by elements such as the radiator grille interactive illuminatedOLED taillights and a wide bonnet that enhance not only the aesthetics, but also theaerodynamic efficiency of the vehicle.

Inside, the passenger compartment is designed to offer maximum comfort, transforming into a real cinema on wheels thanks to ambient lighting with 128 colours, climate-controlled and massaging seats, as well as an unprecedented infotainment experience with a sOLED sliding screen latest generation, equipped with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as standard.

Voyah Courage front

Voyah Courage can also count on advanced technologies such as assisted driving Level 2the Walking Livehouse system with welcome lights and personalized sounds. The SUV also offers exceptional driving comfort thanks to the CDC system (Continuous Damping Control), which ensures a perfect balance between handling and comfort, and the Low Friction Coefficient (LFC) system which optimises the vehicle’s efficiency and performance.

Electric SUV with V2L charging

Voyah Courage also uses eco-friendly materials certified EU OEKO-TEX Standard 100. Safety is guaranteed by a frame made of 70% ultra-strong steelsof which 21% were hot formed, obtaining a score of 5 stars in EuroNCAP tests.

Voyah Courage

Voyah Courage is also ideal for heavy hauling needs, thanks to its towing capacity of 1.7 tons and from a technical point of view it is equipped with features such as the V2L (Vehicle-to-Load) systemwhich allows you to power external devices with a power up to 6 kW. It also supports the 200kW fast charging.

Dongfeng BOX electric city car, features

Dongfeng Box is an electric city car four meters. With a clever design that optimises interior space, it offers a long wheelbase of 2.660 mmwhich maximises habitability and makes efficient use of space, including the boot, which can reach a modular capacity of up to 945 liters.

Dongfeng Box

On-board comfort is further enhanced by advanced features such as reclining seats. “Lay Flat”activated with a single button, and the driver’s seat which has memory, heating, ventilation and a personalised welcome function. At the heart of the multimedia system is a large 12.8 inch touch screen.

Dongfeng Box dashboard cockpit

From a technological point of view, we have the system Intelligent Imagingwith a 540° panoramic view and a virtually transparent chassis. In addition, the vehicle has a fully automatic parking and a driver assistance system Level L2.

Dongfeng Box

On the technical front, Dongfeng Box is equipped with a Mach E 10-in-1 electric powertrain 70 kW (95 HP) of power and 160 Nm of torquewhich allows a maximum speed of 140 km/h and guarantees a range of between 330 and 430 km. Thanks to rapid charging, the vehicle can be fully recharged in just 30 minutes.

