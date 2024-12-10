

12/10/2024



Updated at 1:36 p.m.





Judicial news in the Gonzalo Montiel case. The Sevilla FC player was accused of a crime of sexual abuse, which is why the Argentine had to travel to his country to testify in a trial last June with permission from the club. This judicial process already greatly influenced the last summer market, since no club that had been interested in the player dared to incorporate him without knowing the resolution of the case.

Sevilla feared that in this next transfer window the situation would be repeated and they would not be able to release one of their most expensive discards. However, from Argentina they point to a novelty that would open the doors to march of Montiel this same month of January. And, according to various Argentine media, the prosecutor has requested the dismissal of the accusedarguing that there is no conclusive evidence and there are “contradictions in the complainant’s story.” If the judge accepts this request, the case would be archived and the player free of charges.

The complainant’s lawyer, Raquel Hermida, has requested that this request not be accepted and that the investigation continue with a different prosecutor. The victim accused the Sevilla player of sexually abusing her at a New Year’s Eve party at the Buenos Aires side’s home in La Matanza in 2019.