BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment shared a new trailer for SWORD ART ONLINE Fractured Daydreamrevealing the title’s release date: October 4, 2024. The new game in the SAO series will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC in the editions Standard, Deluxe and Premium.

New information and images are available below the trailer.

In this sprawling multiplayer adventure set in a virtual reality world called Alfheim Online, the Galaxia System has gone out of control, causing a rift in space and time, giving birth to a new version that has mixed up worlds and timelines. This new, unexplored world features characters from the various Sword Art Online story arcs who will form unexpected alliances and revive many memories as they try to mend the timeline.

Players will be able to choose from some of their favorite characters from the series to form large co-op parties of up to twenty fighters and face off in thrilling cross-play raids and intense boss battles, where everyone will have their own role to play in the quest to victory.

By pre-ordering the Digital Deluxe or Digital Premium editions you will have access to SWORD ART ONLINE Fractured Daydream three days in advance, thus being able to take his first steps into his new world before all the other fighters.

