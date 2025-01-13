The National Police has expelled from Spain 20 foreign citizens who had numerous police and judicial records, in some cases for serious crimes and who were active in various areas of the national territory, mainly in the Catalan autonomous community.

The Central Repatriation Unit (UCR), specialized in the direction and execution of expulsions and returns of foreign citizens to their countries of origin, coordinated with the Barcelona Immigration Brigadecommunicating that a chartered flight would be planned in the near future to repatriate multi-repeat and highly dangerous foreign citizens.

We worked against the clock since the takeoff date of the chartered plane was immutable. From this moment on, arduous police and judicial work began in which the pertinent procedures were arranged for the location, release of pending cases, documentation and, where appropriate, arrest of 20 people. Efforts that had to be carried out against the clock, since the date set for the takeoff of the chartered plane was immovable. These expulsions involve great coordination at the police and judicial level, as well as a close relationship at the documentary level with the respective consulates, since judicial authorizations were requested for the cases that these people had pending in the different Courts, as well as the carrying out of the documentation procedures with the respective consulates so that it could be done the expulsion decree becomes effective.





Police personnel from: the Barcelona Provincial Immigration and Border Brigade, Barcelona Airport Border Post – El Prat, Cornellá de Llobregat Local Police Station, Camprodón Border Post (Girona) and the 2nd Police Intervention Unit participated in this operation. (UIP), adding a total of 38 officers and 16 police vehicles. The expeditionary force began the journey in a procession, departing from the Free Zone police complex (Barcelona). After arriving in Madrid, the detainees were handed over to UCR at the Madrid-Barajas Airport. The expelled foreign citizens totaled more than 200 police arrests. The “multiple recidivism» is a priority objective of all police forces, in the face of citizens who despise all social values, attack security and freedom and have made crime their way of life.

