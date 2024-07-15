Juarez City.- Authorities have identified the woman who ran over and killed her boyfriend’s ex-partner and fled. They also located the abandoned vehicle a few blocks from the crime scene.

The alleged perpetrator was identified by neighbors as Karla N., approximately 25 years old, who they say repeatedly passed the vehicle to Ivonne, 27 years old.

The murder occurred this afternoon on Chinacantecos and Mayas streets in the Azteca neighborhood, after getting into an argument without her boyfriend’s ex-partner.

The vehicle, a gray Chrysler 300 without license plates, in which the crime was committed, was found abandoned on the streets of Profesora Emilia Pérez Payán and Privada Pérez Payán in the Independencia II neighborhood.

The unit was seized by the Women’s Prosecutor’s Office as part of the evidence in the case it was in charge of.