Of the former high jump athletic champion, Jacques Freitaghad been missing for a few weeks. Then, the terrible epilogue: the man was found lifeless on the first of July on the streets of PretoriaSouth Africa. Several gunshot wounds were found on his body.

Former Track and Field Champion Jacques Freitag Found Dead

According to some media, including the newspaper Network24the 42-year-old was found dead near the cemetery of Zandfontein in the western part of the South African city of Pretoria. Given the presence of injuries attributable to a firearm, investigators are approaching the case as homocidealthough no one has been arrested yet. One of the most likely leads would lead the crime back to to the world of drugs.

The disappearance of the former athlete

The disappearance of Jacques Freitag, which occurred a few weeks ago, was reported by his sister Chrissie Lewis. According to some statements by the woman, the former athlete was facing a difficult phase in her life. Her problems related to drug addiction had in fact led to his dismissal as coach of the University of Pretoria. Among other accusations, also that of having pocketed the money of the athletes intended for the registrations to the competitions.

According to some testimonies collected, an unidentified man took Jacques Freitag from his mother’s house, located in Bronkhorstspruitthe night of June 17th. From that moment on, the former athlete’s tracks were completely lost, until the tragic discovery of his body on the afternoon of July 1st.

The Career of Jacques Freitag

It was way back in 2003 when Jacques Freitag graduated as world champion in high jump on the occasion of the Paris Olympics. On that occasion, his personal best of 2.35 meters had earned him the gold medal. A goal that he himself had then surpassed just two years later with the jump of 2.38 meters with which he set the South African national record.

A few weeks before the start of the Olympic Games which will take place in Paristherefore, a piece of news that has shocked and left the entire world of athletics speechless.