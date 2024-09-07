Summer Ritual | Here’s how The New York Times reported the 16-hour cruise to Sweden – “Maybe a little too much drinking”

A summer ritual|The reporter describes many key experiences that everyone who has ever been on a Swedish ship will recognize.

American magazine The New York Times has published travel report from a destination familiar to many Finns: from the ferry between Stockholm and Helsinki.

The reporter who wrote the story Christopher Hall says that he ended up on the ferry trip after researching different ways to get from Sweden to Finland. After hearing about the beauty of the route and the great prices, Hall and her husband decided to make the trip on Viking Line’s Gabriella.

In his story, Hall describes the sixteen-hour cruise as a summer ritual, which included singing, gambling, limbo competitions and “perhaps a little too much drinking”.

In the travel report Hall turns his attention to moments that everyone who has ever set foot on a Swedish ship will recognize: the one that started spontaneously in the bar Mamma Mia -joint vocals, “for the most part quite good” buffet, average cover band.

Hall writes about how, when the latter was playing, it was difficult for him to figure out how to do it on the dance floor of a nightclub Take Me Home, Country Roads -you could dance to the rhythm of the song.

At the tax free shop (which Hall noted was specifically tailored to the needs of drinkers and smokers) Hall and his spouse were offered rum tastings. In the end, however, they ended up buying a liter of Koskenkorva for 23.90 euros.

Hall writes that the low price of alcohol is one of the attractive factors of cruises.

“When you take into account that alcohol prices in the region are the highest in Europe.”

The cruise continued until the last meters fueled by alcohol. Towards the end of the story, Hall writes how many people accepted the sparkling wine offered at breakfast.

“It seemed that for many the party was not quite over yet,” Hall concludes his reportage.

Hall the journey had its moments.

While lying in the cabin’s comfortable bed, he says he watched the islands slowly fly by, some of which were so close that you could see the people waving at them.

Hall describes the ship’s spa section as jewelry-free, but spotless. There he listened to how three Finnish men were engrossed in a conversation about Star Wars.

At least that’s what he concluded based on the words he recognized, “The Mandalorian” and “The Acolyte”.

The reportage was reported first in Finland Evening newspaper.