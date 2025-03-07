Aliseda has presented its plan ‘soils 4.0’ in Seville, with which it puts on the market 308 soils In Andalusia, with the ability to build more than 31,800 homes. More than 40% of the portfolio is a finalist soil. In Seville, Aliseda offers 49 soils with a projection of more than 5,200 homes. Fund -controlled real estate Blackstone closed last year Sales from land to promoters for a total value of 510 million euros in 400 operations.

With ‘Soils 4.0 they are offered in Spain 2,350 soils, valued in 2.2 billion euros in its portfolio. Some land that add up to more than more than 166,000 homes.

Aliseda offers the promoters accompaniment services from beginning to end for land management, or making available the Commercial network of 61 direct vendors, 49 commercial delegates and 23 offices throughout the country, including a 100% digital sales service and being a pioneer in the AI ​​application.

Project monitoring also offers, with 60 architects which has finished 4,000 homes in the last three years; Back Office, with 230 professionals of the Operating Center of Excellence (COE) of Aliseda that provide support in all administrative procedures of the project (private contracts, deed, mortgage management, etc.); and support in financing.

Payments

Payment formulas are offered postponed with the initiative payments 4.0 in certain assets, where pays 5% of soil value in 2025 and the rest until the end of 2026 in different modalities. In addition, Aliseda offers the promoter solutions outside its offer finding soil opportunities in the market that fit their needs more.

Aliseda’s soil director, Luis Alonsohas highlighted the company’s commitment as “major land marketer nationwide”: “We feel part of the solution to the housing access problem And we want to be even closer to promoters. “

With the largest market portfolio in this type of asset, Aliseda offers the promoters flexible financing and comprehensive accompaniment that allows them to develop their real estate projects. “We are the promoters allywe are flexible, we understand this business and adapt, “he said. Alonso has highlighted Aliseda’s opportunities in management in management and the company’s support for its promoter for transformation to the finalist state and with flexible payment plans already measured.

Fernando LópezCommercial Director of Aliseda, has detailed the generation of value provided by the soil 4.0 plan with the Comprehensive accompaniment to the promoters and real estate investors.