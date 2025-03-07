The world of culture with sadness to Edesio Alejandrofamous Cuban composer and musician, who has died in Madrid after A long fight against prostate cancer. His departure leaves a deep emptiness in the artistic scene, where he shone for his ability to merge genres such as rock and electronic music, in addition to his memorable sound bands for cinema.

Edesio, known for his innovative spirit, spent his last months in the Spanish capital receiving medical treatment. His work, marked by experimentation and versatility, transcended borders, consolidating it as one of the most influential referents of contemporary Cuban music.

The president of Cuba, Miguel Díaz-Canel, has lamented his death through the social network X, highlighting his legacy in theater, cinema and television. The Minister of Culture, Alpidio Alonso, has also expressed his condolences, underlining the admiration that he aroused especially among young artists.

The music of Edesio Alejandro not only enriched the soundtrack of iconic Cuban films, but also He reflected the identity and cultural diversity of his country. His artistic legacy will last as a testimony of his talent and passion for music.

The artistic community and its followers in Cuba and the foreigner will keep the wealth of their work in memory, which will continue to inspire future generations.