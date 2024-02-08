The second evening of the 74th edition of the was broadcast on Wednesday 7 February Sanremo Festival. An evening full of emotions, like those transmitted by the great maestro Giovanni Allevi, but also of great controversies, including the ballet that John Travolta agreed to perform outside the Ariston theater with Amadeus and Fiorello. One of the absolute protagonists of the evening he was without a shadow of a doubt Dargen D'Amico who appeared on stage with a very particular outfit: he himself revealed the message he wanted to convey.

Dargen D'Amico is one of the Big names competing in this 74th edition of Sanremo Festival and these days the singer is causing a lot of talk about himself not only for the song he brought to the Ariston stage but also for the outfits he showed off. In fact, in the first evening, Dargen D'Amico appeared on stage covered in teddy bears and during the second evening of the singing festival the artist showed off an equally particular outfit.

This time too Dargen D'Amico chose a dress bearing the signature of 'Moschino' and the singer associated a chilling message with the outfit shown off on the Ariston stage. The singer sported a midnight blue suit with beige shades. The meaning of the outfit was revealed Rebecca Baglini, the artist's stylist. The woman revealed everything on social media; these were her words about it:

The print of the suit represents the sea at night, illuminated by the light of a lighthouse. The lighthouse in this case is the one that rescues boats lost at sea. A symbol that brings with it hope and salvation. The connection to the theme of the song in this case is strong and representative.

Even the shoes they want to convey a message: the contrast between black and orange, in fact, symbolizes darkness and emergency life jackets.