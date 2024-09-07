What doesn’t add up about the Sangiuliano case

The soap opera San Giuliano, which has been occupying the front pages of newspapers and the chronicles of talk shows and news programs for days, seems to have perhaps reached the end credits. In the end, as it seemed natural to conclude the story, in fact, the minister resigned, leaving his post to Alessandro Giuli, a journalist currently director of the Maxxi museum, married with two children. The minister paid the price for a conduct that was certainly execrable from a moral point of view, but which seemed to have very little to do with politics. Of course there would be the question of some confidential documents or preservations that the lady could have viewed or listened to. The minister denies it, but she adds even more disturbing details.

But also precisely because of this drip-feed of messages and posts on social media by Boccia, as well as her statements to the press, they seem to give rise to the possibility that there could be something more than a simple extramarital affair gone badly. What emerges, analyzing the development of the story, looks more like a sort of spy story, with videos stolen thanks to special glasses, hidden recordings, and chat messages downloaded to the PC, so that no trace of it is lost. All details that objectively have little to do with a simple love story and much less with a collaborative relationship.

What was the point of making video and audio recordings of private conversations between the minister and other institutional representatives, if one did not already have in mind their possible use for blackmail purposes? It is known that these means were used, during the two wars and even after, by women recruited by the espionage services of half the world, who, by coveting officers and high diplomats, stole confidential information from them that was potentially useful to the cause of their country. History is full of episodes of this type, starting with the most famous Mata Hari, the Dutch spy who during the First World War, thanks to her beauty and her dancing skills, was hired first by the Germans and then by the French, after having seduced dozens of high officers and men of power, was shot near Paris, in 1917.

Far be it from us to want to equate an almost mythological character like Mata Hari to Dr. Maria Rosaria Boccia, but certainly what is coming out these days, through social media and interviews by Boccia, who lets herself go with allusive and even slightly threatening phrases, really seems to be part of a precise plan, no one knows who has planned, to once again discredit the Meloni government. The fact that we are on the eve of an important appointment of Commissioner Fitto makes the matter even more suspicious.

It is very difficult not to imagine that behind all this dripping of posts and allusive phrases, launched with a very unusual timing in cases like these, there could be the hand of someone. Of course, Dr. Boccia is reaping free publicity from this whole affair.for a person who seems to have been obstinately seeking just this for some time. His goal, as shown by photos and precise documentation, was to gain credibility with someone powerful and to do this he seemed to have no qualms about secretly filming even public buildings and institutions (something absolutely forbidden and liable to be reported to the competent authorities).

It is hard to believe, however, that this was his sole purpose. and it is even more difficult to believe that she could have staged such a diabolical plan, without some connivance or external support, from those who could allow her to gain credibility in certain circles. And this is the first element to clarify. Without institutional roles or solid knowledge, which are currently unknown to most people regarding Boccia, it is difficult to be able to enter and exit the halls of power as if nothing had happened, even intervening in public meetings with ministers and politicians, sitting at their table. Someone must have evidently made her task easier, perhaps anticipating the possibility of using her for other purposes. Who knows, maybe they are just fantasies, maybe they are just coincidences and a story that started badly and ended worse, but some heavy doubts remain, Even if it is clear that this affair does not mark any risk for democracy, for public safety and does not have (nor has had) any weight on the quality of the political line of Gennaro Sangiuliano at the top of the Ministry of Culture. Despite what is thought, the media weight of the affair will die down without particular consequences for the government, other than that of having procured excessive fame for those who asked for nothing else. Another rather disturbing detail of the affair is the fact that it would seem that poor minister Sangiuliano could have represented a sort of collateral effect in Mrs. Boccia’s project, which according to some was “aiming” much higher (minister Lollobrigida?). Or maybe the minister was just the first piece of a well-structured plan that was supposed to bring her one step closer to the highest spheres, who knows, maybe something went wrong, but even these details add doubts and questions to a story that seems to have very little that is clear.

Because now that the minister has resigned, the limelight will probably soon be on a story that was taking on the contours of a performance of the theatre of the absurd, so surreal was it becoming, halfway between the comic and the tragic. Even if it is inevitable to expect some further aftermath, with perhaps the publication of some spicy chats, which will however bring further discredit perhaps only on those who continue to want to create a fuss over a simple gossip story.

Unless Boccia really did have the opportunity to view some confidential documents (but there aren’t many of them circulating at the Ministry of Culture), and then the whole thing would take on even more the value of an Italian spy story, seasoned with all the typical plot threads of a vaudeville comedy. All that remains is a bit of bitterness, because the real spy stories with the recruitment of charming young ladies with a license to seduce, were certainly artfully constructed. (as this one also appears to be about the minister with his unlikely new femme fatale) but to defend the interests of his own nation, here instead if there really was a plot hatched by someone, who used Mrs. Boccia, he would have done so with exactly the opposite aim.

And if that were really the case, that would be precisely what should be worrying, much more than the light-heartedness and somewhat clumsy superficiality with which the minister conducted the whole affair.