The General Council of the Advocacy has delivered its Equality Awards that, in this fifth edition, they have been for lawyer Altamira Gonzalo and the lawyers of Gisèle Pélicot, Stéphanne Babonneau and Antoine Camus.

“These awards represent the firm and total commitment of Spanish law with equality and The urgent need to achieve real equality in our societies“said the president of the law, Salvador González, at the inauguration of the act held in the Senate.

“Although progress is being made, equality is still far from being a full reality. And all forms of inequality is, in essence, deeply unfair, they are called what the gaps are called,” he added.

In the national category he received the award Altamira Gonzalospecialized in Family Law and former president of the Association of Women the Jurists thanmis, awarded for their “broad vision of the struggle for equality, contributing from different areas to the application of the gender perspective.”

“There is much to achieve real equality, there is much to work yet. Machista violence remains a reality, sexual violence is extending among young people and we often miss gender perspective in the judiciary,” said Gonzalo, after receiving, from the hands of the president of the law, an award that dedicated to Afghan women, the victims of gender violence and the Association Themis.

In the international category the winners were Gisèle Pelicot’s lawyersthe woman who was raped by dozens of men after being drugged by her husband. Stéphanne Babonneau and Antoine Camus could not attend the act in the Senate, due to agenda problems, and therefore received the eve.

“It is a great honor to receive this award from our Spanish colleagues who are very demanding because they know what it is to be in a trial and the difficulty of such a case,” said Antoine Camus in a video recorded message after receiving the prize on Wednesday on the General Council of Law.

The objective of these awards is to recognize the work of those who, from the exercise of law or in close relationship with it, work to eradicate discrimination and move towards full, real and effective equality between women and men.

In the act there was Two round tables. One, “lawyers”, with Cristina Almeida, Manuela Carmena and Paca Sauquillo. Another about “the advocacy today against equality” with Elan Irazabal, Ángeles Blanco and Borja Sainz de Aja.