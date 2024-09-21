by VALERIO BARRETTA

F1 Singapore, Sainz crashes in Qualifying

Carlos’ Singapore GP qualifying ends early SainzThe Spanish rider will start from tenth position, as he crashed at turn 19.

Curiously, the Spaniard lost the car on the launch lap and not at the end of his time attack: #55 blamed cold tyres and dirty air on the McLaren he had given way to just seconds earlier.

For Smooth Operatorin short, Singapore will almost certainly have a very different flavour to 2023, when he took his second career win by capitalising on Saturday’s pole position.

Sainz emerged unscathed from an accident that resembles (in terms of the dynamics and certainly not the consequences) Lance Stroll’s in qualifying at Marina Bay. The weekend is going to be an uphill battle for the Spaniard and it is very unlikely he will be able to aspire to a top-5 finish that only yesterday seemed almost certain.