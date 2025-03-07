The eighth test of Starship, the megacohete with which Elon Musk’s company wants to go to Mars, has finished bitterly: although the first stage, Super Heavy, a monster 70 meters high with 33 Raptor engines, ended up returning successfully, the same did not happen with Ship, the first stage that measures 50 meters that with its six Raptor engines had to turn an almost complete. However, soon after starting his trip he began to turn erratic in the space to end up exploding in the same way that happened in the previous test almost two months ago.

The launch began punctual and without problems: all super heavy raptor engines were lit and raised the giant up to one hundred kilometers high. At that time, two minutes from takeoff, both stages separated as planned. The images showed later how Super Heavy returned to the platform and was captured in the air with the platform as a chopstick, despite the fact that one of the thirteen engines that should ignite did not.

Meanwhile, Ship continued on his way. When he reached just over 140 kilometers high and had to turn on his six engines to continue his trip around the earth, only two were activated, which caused the stage to end up spinning erratic in space, as could be seen in the live broadcast. Once again, the self -destruction system, which has to be activated in the event that the test goes wrong, did it late, which caused the rocket to fall towards the earth in a uncontrolled way and end up exploding before the eyes of many curious and fans who were at that time looking at the sky.

A bad streak for Spacex

They have been complicated times for the Spacex rockets since the beginning of the year: although Super Heavy was successfully recovered, during the sixth Starship test, the upper stage Ship ended up on the sky of the Turkish and Caicos Islands (an archipelago in the United Kingdom Atlantic Ocean), even paralyzing air traffic. A subsequent report indicated that the upper stage underwent higher pressures than expected, which resulted in two leaks in the propellants that, in turn, caused several fires. This activated the ‘self -destruction’ system of the rocket in the event that the test does not come out according to the plans, as was the case.

“The analysis after the flight indicates that the security system was activated autonomously and that the disintegration occurred within the expectations of the flight termination system,” they said in a statement from Spacex. “While an early end of the flight test is never a desired result, the measures implemented before launch demonstrated their ability to maintain public security.”

It has not been the only ruling: in the last launch of the company that has taken place this Monday, the Falcon 9 rocket with which several satellites of the Starlink constellation ended up flames when landing on the maritime base on which it arrived after its space trip. “After the successful landing, an unusual fire at the posterior end of the rocket damaged one of the propeller’s landing legs, which caused it to turn around,” Spacex wrote in a mission description. “While it is disappointing to lose a rocket after a successful mission, the team will use the data to make the Falcon even more reliable in promotion and landing,” they said from the company.

And finally the cancellation of the first attempt of the eighth Starship test was given on Monday, which was aborted a few seconds before the launch due to a problem with the propellants. All these setbacks added to the test this Thursday in which no different milestone was achieved from the previous one put in certain trouble to Spacex, which surely also has to face an investigation by the fall of remains outside the restricted airspace.

Cancellation of the trip to the moon?

Starship’s goal is to transport NASA’s next crews that will step on the moon again to prepare for the trip to Mars. At least that was the idea until recently, since Elon Musk, now converted into the best friend of the US president Donald Trump, has affirmed that Spacex could ‘skip’ the step of returning to our satellite: «We go directly to Mars. The Moon is a distraction, ”he said in a message through his social network X.

Although the subject has not yet been spoken officially, during his inaugural speech, Trump spoke that during his mandate he will focus on “planting the bars and stars on the planet Mars”, although even the most flattering forecasts do not see the flight to the red planet possible before the end of the next decade or the next Technology that at this time does not exist (from manned ships that gently American in our neighbor to the problems that a trip of at least two years can be involved).