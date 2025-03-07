CCOO denounces the Palace Hotel in Madrid for imposing uniforms “with sexist connotations” to their workers

Workers’ Commissions (CCOO) has denounced on Thursday the new female uniforms imposed by the hotel The Palace Madrid after its remodeling, considering that it violates the principle of equality and non -discrimination due to sex.

According to the union, the hotel management has established that, at least for a year, working women must dress “exclusively skirt or dress”, which they consider an “unjustified discrimination due to sex.” In his opinion, these uniforms violate the individual freedom of the hotel working women, “who are exposed to show their body in the development of their functions.”

Therefore, the union has announced that it will interpose the appropriate legal measures to eradicate this type of practices, which they consider “macho and retrograde.”

From CCOO they have stressed that the new regulations especially affect the reception groups, where the use of a skirt with opening has been imposed, as well as to the waiters of floor and cleaner, who must wear a “rigid, adjusted and pronounced neckline” dress.

The union organization warns that this clothing not only limits the individual freedom of the workers, but also represents a risk in terms of prevention of occupational hazards and security.

The union has recalled that many of the functions of floor and cleaner waitresses require movements such as leaning or bending down, and that the clothing imposed “prevents these tasks optimally”, in addition to “increasing the risks of sexual violence inherent in these jobs.”

CCOO has indicated that the legal representation of the workers (RLPT) of the union in the work center warned from the first moment on the possible illegality of this measure and has sent several writings to the address of the hotel urging to reconsider its decision, without having obtained an answer.

After making public the complaint the union, the Palace Hotel in Madrid has explained to Europa Press that it is studying the possibility of “offering alternative options” to its new uniforms in case some of its employees request it. The hotel also states that it undertakes to “listen” to the opinions of its employees.

On the eve of March 8, International Women’s Day, CCOO wanted to reaffirm its commitment to real and effective equality in the workplace and has described the hotel decision as “obscene and denigrating.”