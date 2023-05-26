And the star, who suffers from a rare neurological disease, “continues to receive treatment” from it, according to her tour organizers, previously announced in December the cancellation or postponement of her concerts scheduled in Europe between February and July 2023.

The statement quoted the 55-year-old star as saying: “I am making a great effort to regain my strength, but the concerts may be very difficult and it is advisable that we cancel everything at the present time, while waiting for me to really become ready to stand again on the stage.”

Stiff person syndrome

Dion’s last concert was in March 2020 in the American city of Newark, and she performed the first 52 concerts of her “Carriage World Tour” in North America, but the “Covid 19” pandemic cut her off.

• The singer was not able to complete this tour, as she soon announced that she was suffering from muscle cramps. Her next concert was scheduled for September 1 in Paris.

• Dion was found to have Stiff Person Syndrome, a condition the exact cause of which is still unknown, but is believed to be autoimmune.

• This syndrome affects about one in a million people, and causes severe pain and difficulty in movement, which prevents the sufferer from carrying out strenuous physical activities.

• Dion’s circles affirmed that “the medical team that accompanies her is following up on the development of the disease and its treatment.”

• The tour organizers indicated that “the price of tickets for the 42 canceled concerts will be refunded to those who bought them.”

• The singer considered that “continuing to postpone performances is not fair” given that she does not know when she will be able to return to the stage.

• Dion is one of the most popular artists in the world, and one of her most prominent songs was included in the movie “Titanic” in 1997 entitled “My Heart Will Go On”.