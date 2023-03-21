I claim the cabbage or cabbage, as we call it now because it seems more elegant -than the kale It is the usual curly cabbage but in English we like it more-, because beyond the more traditional boiled and braised it can give us a lot of game, as in this sautéed/braised with oriental spices.

We can prepare this recipe in two ways: as a braise in which the cabbage is cooked in its juice over low heat or as a stir-fry, over a relatively high heat so that the cabbage remains al dente and something toasted around the edges. This is up to the consumer. The touch that we give it with some spices rarely seen in our vegetable kitchen is worth giving it a taste, because the flavor of the whole is very little similar to that of overcooked cabbage with potatoes.

The dish has curry leaves, which should not be confused with the ground curry we know: they are a condiment that is used fresh in India, where it comes from, and in parts of Southeast Asia. In Spain you can find the dried leaves, with an aroma reminiscent of sage, but if you can’t find them, don’t put them. It is a quick and easy dish to prepare, suitable for any level of cooking experience. Yes.

Difficulty

Zero potato.

Ingredients

for 4 people

2 or 3 tablespoons of olive oil

1 teaspoon mustard seeds

1 teaspoon cumin grain

1 onion

2 cayenne peppers, finger crumbled

3-4 curry leaves (or 2 dried bay leaves if you don’t have curry leaves)

1 teaspoon ground turmeric

4 garlic cloves

500 g medium cabbage

Salt to taste

3 tablespoons dried grated coconut

½ lime

Preparation

Peel and slice the garlic. Peel and cut the onion in juliana. Cut the cabbage into strips, removing the thickest ribs. Pour the oil into a wide frying pan, heat and fry the mustard and cumin until the mustard seeds start to burst. Add the onion and fry until it begins to soften, it does not need to become transparent. Add the cayenne peppers and curry leaves. Add the laminated garlic and give them a few laps but without letting them get toasted. Add the cabbage, turmeric and some salt. Mix well and cover well to let it braise in its juice over low heat until it is tender, or sauté it over rather high heat, until it softens and begins to brown. When it is cooked to taste, add the previously hydrated coconut in a little hot water. Check the seasoning, rectify if necessary and serve with the lime to give it a citrus touch with its juice.

