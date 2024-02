Wednesday, February 21, 2024, 12:57











The Spanish economy grew the most in 2023 in the entire OECD, 2.5%, only surpassed by Costa Rica (5.1%) and Mexico (3.1%), according to quarterly GDP data published this Wednesday by the organization. This advance means growing…

