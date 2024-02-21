The current society in which we live is marked by the Fourth Industrial Revolution, characterized by an unprecedented acceleration of digital transformation. Small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs) face a critical challenge: the ability to collect, transform and analyze massive data, as well as rely on artificial intelligence (AI) to perform these tasks, has become not only an advantage competitive, but a fundamental need
#power #data #SMEs
