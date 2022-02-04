The worst data of the sixth wave begin to be left behind. Spain closed the week this Friday with the accumulated incidence of 2,299 cases per 100,000 inhabitants at 14 days, 580 points less than Monday and the ninth consecutive day of fall. The average drop is 115 cases per day and, predictably, the drop will continue like this in the coming days, once the seven-day incidence is at 854 cases, well below 50% of the 14-day incidence.

The Ministry of Health has notified 74,937 new infections in the last 24 hours, which confirm, also here, the improvement compared to previous days. This week, the department of Carolina Darias has added an average of 80,000 infections per day, compared to the 125,000 it registered between January 24 and 28. The global number of people infected in the pandemic reaches 10,274,653.

The situation in hospitals is also improving. Right now, 16,326 patients are hospitalized for covid, 2,067 less than on Friday of last week. And in the ICU there are 1,880 patients, 180 less than on January 28. In this way, the occupation of total beds has gone from 14.75% to 13.08% in seven days and in intensive care, from 21.77% to 19.96% (below 20% for the first time since 30 from December).

Another favorable sign is the positivity of the tests, which has gone from 37.42% to 33.92% in one week. But on the negative side, deaths continue. Health recorded 195 more deaths this Friday, which raise the total number of deaths since March 2020 to 94,235, according to official statistics.