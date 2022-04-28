Various reports revealed that those games that cost $34 dollars or more will need to have trial versions that last around two hours to play. PlayStation Premium affiliates.

This caused some negative comments. Not only from the players themselves but members of the development community, since the above sounded like something mandatory, and incidentally, like an extra workload for the teams in charge.

Although the company has yet to make an official announcement, a member of the press, Ethan GachHe commented on his account at Twitter (@ethanach) that those responsible for the playstation store will create these full-length demos.

This means that company employees should not have any additional work prior to publication. If it really happens, it is understandable that Sony assume this responsibility.

When a game is in development and close to release, the studio in charge is more focused on finishing and debugging it. A demo is something that must be planned in advance, and even doing this, it is necessary to dedicate time and resources to it.

It generally seeks to offer a short experience that demonstrates the gameplay. That’s why it doesn’t usually last very long, so the two-hour goal for playstation premium sounds very ambitious.

Where does the information on the PlayStation Premium demos come from?

This new policy Sony recently appeared on a developer portal for partners of PlayStation. In addition to requiring two-hour trials for games worth $34 or more, there are other details.

Among them is its availability for at least one year for members of PlayStation Plus Premium. It is something separate from the traditional demos handled so far and has more depth.

The idea is that players have the opportunity to do whatever they want during the time period mentioned above. But it would not be necessary for this test version to be available on the same day of launch.

It can be up to three months after its publication. One criticism of this idea is that the duration that is intended Sony It could affect linear titles and titles that were not very long. Perhaps this new concept needs to be polished a bit.

If you want to know more about Sony Y PlayStation consult landgamer. We also have video game information from other companies.