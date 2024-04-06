The health device that works during the celebration of the Burial of the Sardine in the city of Murcia has treated six people until 1:30 p.m. In these assistances, 'injury/trauma' stands out as the main reason, but assistance due to syncope or lipothymia has also been recorded.

So far, all those treated by health personnel have not required to be transferred to a health center, so they have been treated 'in situ' by 061 personnel.

This device is under the coordination of the Health Emergencies and Emergencies Management. In addition to 061, media from the Red Cross and the Civil Protection Service of the city of Murcia participate. In total, in addition to the resources necessary for the coordination and operation of the device, there will be six ambulances with advanced life support, as many with basic life support, two rapid intervention vehicles and three advanced health posts (one in the Plaza Circular, another in Glorieta de España and a third not deployed in reserve), in addition to five pairs of itinerant lifeguards.