Culiacán.- The mason work It is one of the most needed and valued at present, in addition to being responsible for carrying out repairs in the home or other buildings, masons are also responsible for shaping urbanity.

Therefore, many will be wondering how much does a bricklayer earn per month in Mexico in 2023.

The answer to this question is subjective, since it can vary depending on various factors such as the place where the work is carried out and the type of tasks. However, based on the average salary of a bricklayer in Mexico City, According to Indeed, a bricklayer earns an average salary of 8,881 pesos per month.

However, the salary may vary depending on the delegation where the tasks are carried out. The delegations that offer the highest salary are Coyoacán, Miguel Hidalgo, Iztapalapa, Azcapotzalco and Iztacalco.

If we consider the whole country, The states where masons receive the best salary are Baja California Sur, Nayarit and Sinaloa.

According to a study carried out by Data México, in 2022, 1.66 million people carried out masonry work.

In addition, 99.8% of bricklayers in Mexico are men., while only 0.21% are women. Bricklayers work about 44.1 hours a week.

Salaries by entity:

Baja California Sur – 12,500 pesos per month

Nayarit – 10,400 pesos per month

Sinaloa – 10,100 pesos per month

CDXM: Coyoacán – 11,188 pesos per month

CDMX: Miguel Hidalgo – 9,216 pesos per month

CDMX: Iztapalapa – 9,012 pesos per month

CDMX: Azcapotzalco – 8,352 pesos per month

CDMX: Iztacalco – 8,201 pesos per month

The study also indicates that the majority of construction workers come from the State of Mexico, followed by Jalisco and Veracruz.

In conclusion, though The answer to how much a bricklayer earns in Mexico in 2023 is subjectivebased on the average salary in Mexico City, a bricklayer earns around 8,881 pesos a month.