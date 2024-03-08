Finally, silver and classic is better than matte black and concave…

All cars look alike these days (something all the conservation dinosaurs have been saying for about 100 years). Fortunately, you can turn to a lot of aftermarket specialists who will make your car what you are: special and unique. And we don't mean special as in special education, but more particularly original.

The tuning industry is extremely important for the automotive industry. All the trends that catch on here will appear on road cars. Whether you like it or not: matte paint, two-tone rims, excessive use of carbon and enormous rims all have their origins in the tuning world. Now we have to be honest that the combination of matte paint with two-tone rims is a bit tired.

Fortunately, the Maserati MC20 is from 7Design surprisingly different. Whether you think it's beautiful or ugly, it's refreshing in any case. According to 7D Design, classic airplanes were the inspiration.

Silver and classic

We will walk you through the modifications you see on the Maserati. The relatively subdued supercar is no longer subdued, but completely different from all other modified MC20s we have seen. The carbon body kit is made of silver carbon. That looks a lot better with the matte silver color of the car. The striping along the length is then high-gloss silver.

The kit consists of a splitter, heavily fitted side skirts, diffuser and a huge rear spoiler. It doesn't look all for fun. According to 7Design, this V2 Aria kit is good for no less than 409 kg of downforce. This means that my sister's dry weight pushes the car down at high speed, without taking the mass of the vehicle with it. So she doesn't have to be in it

Then there are the rims. they are not black, matt black, high-gloss black, satin matt black, diamond cut or two-tone. No, just wonderfully large classic cross-spoke wheels in silver! Also refreshing: although there is some form of a concave wheel (certainly at the rear), but fortunately that trend seems to be what it was: just a trend.

658 hp

For the sake of beauty, the wheels are actually an inch too big at both the front and rear, but you can order them in smaller sizes. The reduction is also a bit on the extreme side. it looks a bit comical in the photos.

We'll just say 'in the photos', because you can often better appreciate these types of projects by seeing them in real life.

Finally, the engine of this silver Maserati MC20 from 7Design. There is a sports exhaust that should not only sound better, but also increase the power by 28 whole horsepower. So in total you now have 658 hp. You can chip in another 100 horsepower from renowned specialists, but then you will only get a fine faster.

See what the also silver and classic Wouter thinks of the MC20 (and let us know what you think of his shirt in the comments):

