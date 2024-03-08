Zakharova spoke about fear in turbulence zones and closed negotiations at the UN

The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, admitted that there were periods at work when she felt fear due to various situations. She told the project about this “TASS Children”.

“There were situations when [на самолете] found themselves in a zone of very strong turbulence. Long flights when the plane was thrown around was not childish. It’s physical fear when you can’t control the situation,” the diplomat said.

Zakharova also added that she felt fear for the opportunity to help certain people in a specific situation. However, she emphasized that fear as an emotion should be the starting point when a person mobilizes and takes control of the situation.

In addition, the diplomat said that she experienced not only fear, but also shock during closed negotiations at the UN in New York, when representatives of Western countries directly communicated their position on certain issues behind closed doors.

Previously, Zakharova admitted that her behavior at school was not always good. She added that sometimes teachers would call her parents and have long discussions with them about their daughter's behavior. According to her, she knew what they were talking about, which sent a chill down her spine.