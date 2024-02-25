From the editorial teami From the editorial team https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 02/25/2024 – 9:00

A Shopee announced the inauguration of the company's 10th distribution center in Brazil this Friday, the 23rd, located in the metropolitan region of Goiânia, in the Central-West region. The company's intention is to reinforce the brand's national presence and commitment to optimizing the experience of users who use the platform in the country.

According to the company, the new distribution center works on the cross-docking model, a method in which products collected by logistics partners are reorganized and sent to last-mile hubs, responsible for delivering the goods directly to consumers' addresses. “This opening represents a strategic step by Shopee to strengthen its infrastructure,” said Rafael Flores, head of Expansion and Logistics Network at the brand.

According to the company member, the new unit is closer to collection points in the Federal District and Goiás, in addition to allowing a more efficient connection and faster delivery speed for everyone in the Central-West region. Currently, there are nine other Shopee distribution centers in Brazil, located in São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Paraná, Minas Gerais, Bahia and Pernambuco.

The company has also established more than 100 hubs first and last mile routes around the country that are exclusive to Brazilian retailers. According to Shopee, this infrastructure allows the company to reach homes across the country to make deliveries. There are 20,000 drivers from the platform's logistics partners who make the service possible.

With a large presence in Brazil, Shopee has around 1,800 collection and delivery points in the model PUDO (Pick Up Drop Off), allowing sellers to deposit their goods and the platform takes responsibility for forwarding them to consumers.